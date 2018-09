× Police in Upper Allen investigating attempted burglary

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa. — Upper Allen Police are investigating an attempted burglary at the 400 block of Longmeadow St. in Upper Allen Township.

According to police, the victim came home and found their doors open.

Police believe that the crime occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity are asked to contact Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676.