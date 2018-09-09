× Police: Man leaving party strikes multiple people with vehicle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A 44 year-old man is facing charges after police say he struck multiple people with his vehicle, when leaving a party early Sunday morning.

According to the West Shore Police, Elgin Britton, 44, was attending a party near the first block of North Front Street, when he got upset and left in his vehicle.

While leaving, Britton struck multiple people, causing minor to moderate injuries.

Police say that two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Britton was later taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison.

He is charged with aggravated assault.