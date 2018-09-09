× Three arrested in connection to York County burglaries

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. — Carroll Township police have charged three people in connection with a series of burglaries in Monaghan Township, York County.

According to police, Larry Ray Avila, 22, of Carroll Township, Aisha Soe Onofre, 18, of Upper Allen Township and John Paul Kearney, 19, of Lewisberry have all been charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking and loitering and prowling at night.

The burglaries took place in August.

The incidents are still being investigated by police.