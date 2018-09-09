York Fair continues despite wet weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, York County, Pa. -- The wet weather didn't stop day three of the York Fair.

The gates opened around noon today.

Despite the rain, officials say there are plenty of things for people to do, like the livestock area where fair goers took part in helping to groom some of the animals.

There was also a chance for people to check out the agriculture education center to learn more about the history of America's oldest fair.

If you didn't get a chance to stop by, there's still time.

The fair runs through September 16.