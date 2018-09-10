× Sewer pipe repair project to close portion of Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park through October

HARRISBURG — A Capital Region Water project to rehabilitate a section of the Front Street Sewer Interceptor between Shamokin and Emerald streets has closed a section of Riverfront Park through the end of October, the utility company announced Monday.

The $1.17 million project will fix the 105-year-old Interceptor, which carries an average of two million gallons of wastewater daily from the City of Harrisburg and Susquehanna Township.

Riverfront Park users in the project area will be detoured to the sidewalk across Front Street.

“Capital Region Water is committed to protecting public safety and the environment by properly maintaining our wastewater collection system,” said Capital Region Water Board Chairperson Marc Kurowski. “We appreciate everyone’s patience during construction while we address critical and aging infrastructure.”

The project will install 2,000 feet of new pipe liner, called “cured-in-place” pipe, to rehabilitate the 30-inch diameter clay sewer pipe. Cured-in-place pipe technology decreases the need for excavation and will be installed through manholes between Shamokin Street and Emerald Street in Riverfront Park along Front Street.

Aboveground pipes will be placed along the park in the project area to bypass flows during the cured-in-place pipe installation.