After a gray start with early showers and fog then skies brighten a little and temperatures warm

RAIN CHANCES DWINDLING FOR NOW: A warm front is hung up to the south keeping an easterly onshore flow around. Clouds, fog and periods of drizzle and showers are possible. A cold front takes it time crossing the area and doesn’t get through until tomorrow late morning. A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until 8P.M. tonight. A FLOOD WARNING continues along the Conodoguinet Creek near Hogestown until Wednesday, and along the Yellow Breeches near Camp Hill until further notice. Temperatures stay in the 60s the rest of the afternoon and evening. Overnight, not much movement temperatures as we stay in the middle 60s into morning. A gray start with plenty of cloud cover, a few lingering showers and perhaps areas of fog. Skies make an attempt to brighten by the late afternoon. Highs are warmer in the middle and upper 70s. More sunshine, less cloud cover Wednesday leads to warmer temperatures in the lower 80s. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Thursday is warmer but the clouds begin to build, as an easterly flow sets up, thanks to high pressure over New England and the circulation of Hurricane Florence enhances our onshore flow. Temperatures are still warm in the lower 80s.

WATCHING THE TROPICS: Heading into Friday, breezy conditions begins to set up and an easterly flow remains persistent. Mostly cloudy skies limit sunshine holding readings in the upper 70s. With Florence possibly making landfall or coming close to the North Carolina coast area, still too many scenarios which could play out, a strong easterly wind keeps clouds around. We could begin to see a few pockets of drizzle or showers over the weekend, especially by Sunday. Temperatures are held in the 70s for now. It remains to be seen how much, if any, impact Florence will have on our area. All eyes will certainly be on this potentially dangerous hurricane this week.

