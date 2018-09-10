Car split into two pieces following crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A car was split into two pieces following a crash Monday morning in Franklin County.

Crews from Franklin Fire Company were dispatched to the area of Molly Pitcher Highway South and Loop Road just before 6 a.m., according to the station’s Facebook page.

The station said that the vehicle was in two pieces and a pickup truck was on fire.

One person was transported to a trauma center, the station added. The full extent of the individual’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.