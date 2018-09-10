× Central Dauphin School District to end public access to Landis Field

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Central Dauphin School District has made the decision to end public access to Landis Field.

The district cites other teams using the field without permission and safety practices consistent with other district buildings as reasons for the move.

“There have been multiple occurrences of sports teams/organizations and private coaches using Landis Field without permission, including neighboring schools whose current and former athletes have used Landis in the summer since other athletic facilities were locked,” the district said in a statement. “There have also been numerous documented incidents of theft at the concession stands and spirit shack, damage to sports equipment and vandalism (including littering) to the restrooms, turf, and track.”

The district added that the decision to lock the field, and all aspects of the stadium, was one of the recommendations made after a Risk Vulnerability Assessment was conducted.

Landis Field will be locked effective September 15, according to the district.