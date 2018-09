× Crews respond to overnight crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews responded to the scene of an overnight crash that has left a road closed.

Authorities say the crash occurred on Path Valley Road and Wineman Road in Metal Township around midnight.

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered in the incident.

As of 4:45 a.m., all lanes of Path Valley Road remain closed between Burnt Cabins Road and Back Road.

