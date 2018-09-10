× Etters man facing charges after allegedly assaulting woman over period of a few days

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– An Etters man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman over a period of a few days.

Jimmy Lawman, 49, is facing aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and simple assault, among other related charges.

On September 9 around 10:55 a.m., police were asked to respond to New Life Church in Fairview Township for an incident that had occurred in Newberry Township.

Upon arrival, police found a female victim standing in the area of Hill Side Cafe.

She told police that “she did not want to die and that he (later identified as Lawman) was going to kill her.”

The victim told police that on September 7 she received a picture from a tenant which was a photo of an African-American man.

She said that this angered Lawman, who allegedly grabbed the phone from her hand and hit her over the head with it, causing her to bleed profusely.

The victim told police that Lawman said “I know the police are coming, if you say anything to them, I will kill you.”

On Saturday, September 8, the victim alleged that Lawman shoved her to the ground and began to strike her multiple times with his hands and feet before stomping on her chest multiple times.

The next day, September 9, Lawman allegedly began to yell at the victim, and told her to get out of the residence.

Once outside, Lawman allegedly told the victim to “lay on the ground like the dog you are.”

The victim proceeded to lay on the ground for approximately three hours in fear that she would be hurt again.

After that period passed, the victims walked three miles to the area of Interstate 83 for safety.

Now, Lawman is facing charges.