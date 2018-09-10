Former Miss USA and Miss Universe Chelsi Smith dies after battle with liver cancer

HOUSTON, Texas – Former Miss Universe and Miss USA Chelsi Smith died Saturday, according to WPIX. She was 45.

She had been dealing with cancer, Miss New York USA 1995 Shanna Moakler said.

“I am heartbroken. Godspeed beautiful,” Moakler tweeted. “You were my friend and a light. I love and will miss you more then you will never know. The epitome of a Queen.”

Smith was crowned Miss Universe in the 1995 competition in Namibia, becoming the first woman from the United States to do so since 1980. She was the first African-American woman to win the Miss Texas USA pageant.

Smith’s website now shows her birth and death dates against a black background.

Rest in peace messages filled the comments of her last Instagram post.

The Miss Universe community sends sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Chelsi Smith, Miss USA & Miss Universe 1995. pic.twitter.com/zYfPwXVeY2 — Miss USA & Miss Teen USA (@MissUSA) September 9, 2018

Smith’s family released the following statement: