Lancaster’s Prima Theatre now has a new home

LANCASTER, Pa. - For the first time in their existence, the once-nomadic Prima Theatre has a new home in Lancaster City.

Renovations are underway at Wheatland Place on the northwest side of the city. The new venue allows the theater company to host not only musicals and plays, but live concerts and special business and personal events as well.

The property was acquired through a $3.2-million initiative for the new space. Currently, the organization has raised roughly half of the desired amount, with confidence of raising the full total in the next several months.

The opening of the new venue is expected in December with Prima's production of "Piano Men," just in time for the holiday.

You can find more information about the project at https://primafwd.org/