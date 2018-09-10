× Lititz man charged with attempting to flee from scene of hit-and-run arrest

LITITZ, Lancaster County — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police charged a 57-year-old Lititz man with attempting to flee the scene of a hit-and-run accident and resisting arrest.

The incident occurred on Sept. 7 on the 600 block of East Front Street, police say.

According to police, Mark Kenneth Rozell, of Front Street, was operating his vehicle with a suspended license. When police attempted to stop him, he allegedly tried to flee the scene on foot.

Rozell allegedly attempted to resist arrest when police took him into custody, causing minor injuries to one arresting officer, who was treated and released at Lancaster General Hospital, police say.

Rozell was transported to Lancaster County Prison.