Man allegedly bit, head-butted officer after he fled hit-and-run crash with Swatara Township fire truck

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday after police say he struck a Swatara Township fire truck with his vehicle and allegedly bit and head-butted an officer.

Blake Cox, of Lower Paxton Township, is charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and several motor vehicle code violations, according to police.

Cox is accused of striking the emergency vehicle when he pulled in the intersection of Chambers and Essex Streets. The fire truck was responding to a call when the accident occurred, police add. No firefighters were injured.

Police say Cox fled the scene and was located a few blocks from the accident. Cox then resisted arrest, which was when he allegedly bit and head-butted the officer.