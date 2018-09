Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- The National Guard has opened a new location at the Kingston Square Shopping Center.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, SSG Mike Schriefer is stopping by the set to offer more on the new location and what makes the National Guard different from other services.

You can catch the National Guard at the York Fair this week or at Gold's Gym Galleria for the 1-year anniversary on September 29.