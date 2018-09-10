People in Cumberland County prepare for fourth flooding this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - Days of heavy rain is causing creeks across Central Pennsylvania to spill over their banks, especially in Cumberland County. People living in the area say, this is the fourth time they've had to deal with flooding this summer.

Monday morning, the Yellow Breeches Creek near Camp Hill was at minor flood stage and crest Monday night above seven feet. Before all this rain began, the creek measured less than two feet on Saturday.

"This gets high and we have trespassing signs along the way that we watch how high up the water goes," said Debbie Wargo, who lives along the creek in South Middleton Township. "As soon as our sub-pumps come on we know the water's pretty high."

Wargo says thankfully her home has never flooded even during Tropical Storm Lee in 2011.

"The water just goes around us, it's like we're on a little island," said Wargo.

The way the water flows mean Petersburg Road gets flooded easily making it difficult for some people to get around. With a bridge to be replaced by her home next spring, Wargo's concerned about potential flooding when the bridge is out.

"So we'll see what happens when it floods," said Wargo. "Because we'll have no access."

But, before getting ahead of herself, Wargo is still focusing on getting through this week. While she believes she'll be okay during the week, it's the potential for more rain this weekend on top of an already high creek she's worried about.