Police searching for Chambersburg hit-and-run suspect that left pedestrian with major head injuries

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect that left a victim with major head injuries.

On September 10 around 4:26 a.m., a pedestrian was struck while crossing the road in front a home in the 100 block of S. Second Street in Chambersburg.

The victim suffered major head injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The striking vehicle, a newer model white Cadillac, fled the scene.

The Cadillac, possibly a Deville, should have sustained heavy damage to the driver’s side of the front windshield.

If anyone has information pertaining to this case they are asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department or leave a tip on Crime Watch.