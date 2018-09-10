× Prison guard charged in alleged drug trafficking ring at Lebanon County Correctional Facility

LEBANON COUNTY — A prison guard faces charges for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking ring at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday.

Patricio Bernal allegedly smuggled controlled substances — suboxone, naloxone and methamphetamine — into the facility on September 3, according to State Police. And during two interviews with Bernal, authorities learned that the alleged smuggling occurred at least one time prior and he was paid to bring the drugs into the facility on September 3, State Police said.

Further investigation identified the alleged involvement of three others: Julie Keller and her two sons, Jacob Keller and Jonathan Keller.

Julie Keller is accused of supplying the drugs to Jacob Keller, who would then package the drugs and wrap them up in black electrical tape. State Police allege that the package would then be transported to Bernal, who would pass it along to Jonathan Keller, an inmate at the facility.

Jonathan Keller allegedly distributed the drugs and organized payments from his fellow inmates’ friends and family outside of the jail, State Police added. State Police said that payments would be made to Julie Keller by ways of cash, Western Union and other currency transmission applications. Some of the proceeds would be deposited onto Jonathan Keller’s prison account, State Police noted.

Bernal was taken into custody and arraigned on possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, contraband in a correctional institute and other related charges Wednesday. He is currently out on bail.

Julie and Jacob Keller were arrested Friday after a search warrant was executed at their residence. State Police found approximately two ounces of heroin, a few grams of methamphetamine, suboxone and other controlled substances. Related items which indicated the alleged distribution and sale of said drugs were also found, according to State Police.

Julie Keller is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, contraband in a correctional institute and other related offenses. She was unable to post $100,000 bail and has been placed at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.

Jacob Keller was placed at the facility on a probation violation. He also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, contraband in a correctional institute and other related offenses.

Charges against Jonathan Keller are pending but they will include possession, possession with intent to deliver, contraband in a correctional institute and other related offenses, State Police said.