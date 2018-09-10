Rain closes some rides at York Fair Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- Day four of the York Fair is underway!

Unfortunately, the fair has seen more rain than sunshine. That's still not stopping people from having a great time.

"Obviously its disappointing because the people here in York only get 10 days of the fair and we move on next week, and we do it again," said Jim Ingrem, midway liason, Deggeler Attractions. "So, you like to have their fair to be the best it can and when the weather doesn't cooperate, it doesn't make for good fair weather."

Deggeler Attractions is a traveling carnival company that owns and manages more than 50 of the fair's rides. They're out on the road for 10 months out of the year.

It's not Ingrem's first rodeo -- or fair -- in this case, when it comes to rain.

"Unfortunately we work outside so we're relying on the weather as a business," he said. "We like it to be sunny and hot but some days you just have to sit out in the rain, but that's the way that things go."

The CEO of the York Fair likes to call it 'liquid sunshine.'

"You can come out, forget your problems for awhile, put a raincoat on, put an umbrella on and just come out and have fun," said Michael Froehlich.

Candice Zinn, a fair-goer said, "As long as it doesn't rain heavy or down pout, it's still good to walk around. Most of the food vendors are open and the games, and you have the buildings to go in, so there's still activities for the kids to go do."

Of the fair's 80 plus acres, 250,000 square feet is under a roof. So if you still need a little convincing to get your feet wet, there's always the food, live animals, art exhibits and other vendors.

Zinn added, "And there's always something to do here. Plus, it gets the kids out of the house so more freedom for mommy and definitely time with the family too."