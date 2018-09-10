Rainy, dreary and breezy conditions continue for Monday, but more dry time works in through midweek

DAMP PATTERN CONTINUES: Monday morning brings more showers to the region, especially north and west of Harrisburg. That’s where the brunt of the shower activity and steadier rain passes through this morning. However, other locations can expect to see dreary conditions, on and off showers, and even drizzly or misty areas with a strong east wind in place. The showers become a bit more isolated during the afternoon as a warm front tries to lift north, but it will struggle to do so. It’s very likely the front gets hung up, and many are stuck in the 60s. Some locations near the Mason-Dixon Line could manage lower 70s if the front reaches far enough north. This could set parts of the region up for some thunderstorms, so the flooding concerns remain not just this morning, but throughout the rest of the day. The humidity starts to increase late as the warm front slowly lifts north. The overnight period sees some gradual drying as a cold front moves east, but showers could linger into Tuesday morning and afternoon, especially east. This is because there’s the potential for this front to stall, and if it’s not far enough east, the shower chances will linger. Readings will be warmer, and reach the middle to upper 70s.

STALLED PATTERN/MORE SHOWER CHANCES: The setup remains stalled through the middle to the end of the week. This means there’s the chance for a couple showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday as the front remains stalled near our region. Wednesday appears to be the best chance for now, with much smaller shower chances through the end of the week. There will be a good amount of dry time for sure, but some isolated heavy downpours cannot be ruled out. This could lead to a few additional areas of flooding, but would at least be very few and far between. Temperatures are warm and stuffy to start Wednesday, with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Temperatures gradually come down a touch each day toward the end of the week. They are in the 70s by Friday. This is due clouds and an east flow setting up as Florence approaches the Carolinas.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A lot of uncertainty continues to revolve around Hurricane Florence as it threatens the US Coast. There is the potential for influence and/or impacts, but there is a lot up in the air at the moment. Through the weekend, models have showed a new trend for Florence to stall near or inland along one of the Carolinas. Depending on the positioning and the overall track, we could see some amount of moisture influence. It is still too early to know with any degree of certainty any of that, however. The model spread that far out is still all over the place, and positioning ranges over hundreds and hundreds of miles. Of course, with how damp of a summer this has been, any effects would not be good for us and would bring immediate flooding concerns. We’ll continue to watch that potential and keep you up-to-date should it come to that. But for now, we are still in the “wait and see” stages.

Have a great Monday!