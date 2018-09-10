× Ravens, Redskins earn big wins, Steelers tie on road with Browns

Our area teams had mixed results on Sunday, which was the opening of the NFL season for the majority of the league’s teams.

The Baltimore Ravens were in control of their match up against the Buffalo Bills from the outset, leveling the team by a score of 47-3.

QB Joe Flacco threw for 236 yards and 3 TD’s while RBs Kenneth Dixon, Javorius Allen and Alex Collins each added scores on the ground.

In Arizona, the Redskins used a 21-point second quarter to seize control of a game that they would end up winning, 24-6.

In their team debuts, QB Alex Smith threw for 255 yards and 2 TD’s while RB Adrian Peterson rushed for 96 yards and a score.

However, the weirdest, wackiest game of the day came in the rainy-Cleveland conditions, where the Steelers tied the Browns 21-21.

After being up 21-7 entering the fourth quarter, the Steelers allowed the Browns to score twice in the game’s final quarter to force overtime.

In the extra period, the Browns couldn’t seal the deal, when K Zane Gonzalez missed a game-winning kick in the final seconds of overtime.

QB Ben Roethlisberger threw for 335 yards and a score, but also threw 3 INT’s.

RB James Conner got a hefty workload, getting 31 carries for 135 yards and 2 TD’s.

The Ravens get the quickest turnaround of the bunch, as the team will head to Cincinatti to play the Bengals on Thursday at 8:20 p.m.

Washington and Pittsburgh will host their home openers on Sunday, facing off against the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers respectively at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.