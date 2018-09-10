× Viral Video: Cheerleader throws down with girl who challenges her to fight

Another girl started the fight, but the cheerleader finished it.

The New York Post on Monday linked to a video from California that shows a pint-sized cheerleader throwing hands with and decisively pummeling another girl who had challenged her to a fight.

The video, posted early Saturday morning on Twitter, purportedly shows Clayton Valley Charter High School cheerleader Savannah Sprague, who was challenged to a fight by an unknown girl.

The 92-second clip shows the other girl strike Sprague, who responded with a flurry of punches that left her attacker stunned and desperate to mount a defense.

so my little sister got in a fight tonight and i don’t think i’ve ever been more proud 😂😂 with her phone in her hand & everything lmao THATS MY MF SISTER LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/8Bpxc30d0Z — sierra sprague (@sierrasprague) September 8, 2018