× York woman accused of breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home, attacking him

YORK — Police have charged a 30-year-old York woman Sunday after they say she broke into the home of her ex-boyfriend and attacked him.

Misty Nicole Flory, of the 700 block of East Princess Street, is charged with one felony count of burglary, and summary offenses of criminal mischief and harassment, according to York City Police.

Police say a woman called 911 at about 6 a.m. Sunday, reporting that her step-father was currently holding Flory down until police arrived, and that Flory, whom she identified as her stepfather’s ex-girlfriend, had broken into the home.

When police arrived on the scene, according to the criminal complaint, they found Flory being held down by a man they later identified as the victim. Flory was thrashing around, screaming, and threatening the victim, police say.

Police separated Flory and the victim, and ordered Flory to sit on the floor. Flory allegedly attempted to get up and attack the victim while police were present, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim told police that he had a relationship with Flory until about seven months ago, when he said he broke up with her and moved out. The victim accused Flory of being abusive and controlling throughout the relationship, police say.

The victim accused Flory of threatening violence toward the victim, and and showed police several text messages, allegedly from Flory, that backed up his claim. He said Flory allegedly threatened to call police and accuse the victim of abusing her and the child they had together, threatened to hire people to beat the victim up, and threatened to prevent the victim from seeing their child, police say.

The victim said he was out late Saturday night when he received a call from his 17-year-old daughter, who told him Flory had broken a window at his home. The victim told police Flory had been texting him all night, and that he had been ignoring them. Flory then allegedly sent the victim a photo of his bedroom, telling him “I’m here.”

When the victim returned home, he encountered Flory, whom he said was highly agitated. The victim told police he spoke with Flory for about an hour in an attempt to calm her down and get her to leave his home. Eventually, the victim said, Flory “lost it” and attacked him, scratching him with her fingernails, striking him with closed and open fists, and biting him hard enough to cause pronounced teeth marks that were swollen. Police observed the victim’s injuries, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim’s daughter told police she was awakened at 4 a.m. by the sound of pounding noises on the back door and the sound of breaking glass. When she opened her bedroom door to investigate, she saw Flory in the hallway. She then called her father, police say.

Flory allegedly told police that she had been invited to the home by the victim, but could not provide any evidence to support her claim, police say. Flory also said the victim rammed her head through the window, which caused it to break. Police observed that the window’s exterior screen had been removed and was leaning against the house, according to the criminal complaint.

When police asked Flory if the victim had removed the screen before ramming her head into the glass, she had no answer, the criminal complaint says.

While she was being transported to Central Book, police say, Flory allegedly admitted that she “f—-d up” and should not have gone to the victim’s home.