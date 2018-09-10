× York woman facing charges after allegedly assaulting medical staff

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting hospital staff after they refused to give her narcotics.

Monique Cooper, 36, is facing aggravated assault and simple assault, among other related charges for her role in the incident.

On September 9, police were dispatched to Memorial Hospital for an assault that had reportedly occurred between a patient and the attending physician and nurse.

Upon arrival, the physician and nurse told police that they were attempting to treat Cooper when she became combative after she was advised she would not be given narcotics as part of her treatment plan.

According to the affidavit of probably cause, Cooper has a history of drug seeking behavior and is an admitted drug user.

It was at this time that Cooper allegedly began striking, kicking, and attempting to bite medical staff.

She also allegedly used an IV pole in a threatening matter towards staff.

Several staff were forced to restrain Cooper after refusing to stop her behavior.

Now, she is facing charges.