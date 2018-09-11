× 18-year-old injured in York City shooting, police say

YORK — An 18-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in York City, according to police.

The shooting occurred just before 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of East King Street.

Police say the victim was struck in the left foot by a bullet.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital by a privately-owned vehicle and is in stable condition, police add.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

