Crews currently working to repair Accomac Road in Hellam Township

HELLAM TWP., York County — Crews are currently working to repair Accomac Road in Hellam Township, the Eastern York County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday.

Repair work will continue through Wednesday and is expected to be completed that night, according to the agency.

Local traffic can pass Tuesday, but drivers may have to wait, the agency added. However, all traffic will be prohibited from passing the road Wednesday.

On Monday, PennDOT crews told FOX43 that they were monitoring Accomac Road around the clock as it continued to deteriorate because of the rain.