× Events remembering the victims of September 11 attacks to be held across Pennsylvania today

PENNSYLVANIA– A number of events will take place today in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Today at Dickinson College at 8 a.m., 9/11 victims will be honored during a Patriot Day observance organized by Dickinson’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC). It will include the playing of “Taps” as the flag is lowered to half-staff by the ROTC color guard.

It will take place at the flagpole at Old West on the John Dickinson Campus and West High Street, between West and College streets.

Today at 9 a.m., the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center will host its annual September 11 memorial event.

This year’s speaker is Jim Murphy, retired FDNY firefighter and current Mount Joy resident. The Lancaster County Commissioners will recognize and read the names of the 47 fallen (LODD) first responders from Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Career and Technology Cadets will also participate with presentation of flowers and ringing of a bell.

The event will conclude outside at the memorial with the commissioners presenting a wreath, a moment of silence and the playing of taps. Ladder trucks from Manheim Township Fire/Rescue Department and Fire Department Mount Joy will provide an arch with flag display.

The PA National Fire Museum will conduct the 17th annual bell tolling ceremony today from 8:46 am – 11:10 am at various times.

The museum will open at 8:00 am with FREE admission on 9/11. Donations are encouraged in lieu of admission fees on September 11.

This year, the bell tolling will have a new format. Using the Fire Museum’s Gamewell Box Alarm System, the box alarms used on 9/11/2001 will be transmitted through the alarm bells within the museum, followed by the striking of the tower bell to summon the firefighters to respond.

The box alarm code numbers that will be transmitted will be the exact alarms that were struck on 9/11 from the Borough of Manhattan, NY; Arlington County, VA; and Somerset County, PA. The Reily Hose Company #10 tower bell and the Fire Museum’s Memorial Bell will be struck in honor and memory of the 184 victims at the Pentagon, the 40 victims in Shanksville, the 343 FDNY firefighters and the 72 additional emergency responders that made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.

The Fire Museum continues to add to the 9/11 Memorial Display on the second floor of the museum. This exhibit now includes artifacts from the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville. The public is encouraged to attend this commemoration ceremony at the PA National Fire Museum located at 1820 N. 4th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102.



President Donald Trump will deliver remarks during the observance ceremony on September 11 at Flight 93 National Memorial. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will also speak at the ceremony.

Governor Tom Wolf will join with local, state and federal officials to honor the passengers and crew of Flight 93 and the victims of the September 11 attacks. The governor will attend the 17th Annual September 11 Observance, which will take place at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, PA.