× Four people facing charges after drug trafficking ring into Lebanon County Correctional Facility is uncovered

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Four people are facing charges in connection to a drug smuggling scheme into an area prison.

Patricio Bernal, 21, is facing possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and contraband in a correctional institute among other related charges for his role in the incident.

Julie Keller, 43, is facing possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and contraband in a correctional institute among other related charges for her role in the incident.

Jacob Keller, 21, is facing possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and contraband in a correctional institute among other related charges for his role in the incident.

Finally, Jonathan Keller is facing pending charges concerning the investigation, including possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and contraband in a correctional institute among other related charges for his role in the incident.

On September 3, Bernal, a guard at Lebanon County Correctional Facility, was found to have smuggled Suboxone, Naloxone, and Methamphetamine into the prison.

Police interviewed Bernal on two separate occasions, which revealed a drug trafficking ring in which Bernal was paid to smuggle drugs into the facility on September 3 and at least one other occasion.

An investigation revealed that Julie Keller would provide the drugs to one of her sons, Jacob Keller. He would proceed to package the drugs and wrap them in black electrical tape.

That package would be transported to Bernal, who would conceal it on his person until arriving at Lebanon County Correctional Facility for his shift.

At that time, Bernal would pass the package to Jonathan Keller, who is an inmate at the facility and the second son of Julie Keller.

He would proceed to distribute the drugs and organize payments from his fellow inmate’s friends and family from outside of the jail.

Those payments would go to Julie Keller in cash, Western Union, and various currency transmission applications.

Julie Keller would then allegedly proceed to deposit sine if the proceeds into Jonathan Keller’s prison account.

Based on the evidence discovered during the investigation, a search warrant was granted and executed on September 7 at the residence of Julie and Jacob Keller in Swatara Township.

Both parties were arrested after approximately two ounces of heroin, grams of methamphetamine, suboxone, and other controlled substances were discovered as the residence.

Police also found related items that indicated that the Kellers possessed the drugs for the purpose of distribution and sales.

Currently, Bernal is out on bail, while Julie and Jacob Keller were placed into the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.

Jonathan Keller, who is currently incarcerated at the prison serving a sentence on unrelated charges, will now face additional charges.