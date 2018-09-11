FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Posted 7:23 AM, September 11, 2018, by , Updated at 07:25AM, September 11, 2018

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Trooper Brent Miller of the Pennsylvania State Police is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

 

  1. Nikenye Caprell Greene, DOB: 04/28/89, 29-Years Old (5’02”, 110 lbs, Brown Eyes, Black Hair)

    Nikenye Caprell Greene

    Wanted:  Theft by Deception

    Location: 8012 Appleby Road, West Hanover Township, Dauphin County
    Incident Date: Jan 1, 2014-July 8, 2014
    Charges Filed: April 24, 2015

 

 

2. Richard William Boger III, DOB: 5/20/83, 35-Years Old (6’01”, 200 lbs., brown eyes and brown hair)

Richard William Boger III

Wanted:  failure to register for Megan’s Law

Location: Last known address was Juniata Street in Lancaster
Charges Filed:  July 30, 2018
