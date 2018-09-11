× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (September 11, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we will take you to a memorial service being held in honor of 47 fallen first responders from Lancaster County. Local fire departments are participating, as well as county commissioners and the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center. You can expect more on this and other special 9/11 remembrances and services today First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll have the latest look at the path of Hurricane Florence. It is still too early to pinpoint exactly how this weather pattern will impact our region this weekend, but we are keeping a close eye on it in light of recent floods. Of course, our friends and family in the path of the storm down south are of utmost concern, and we’ll help you stay Weather Smart so you’re fully informed of Florence’s potential for damage as it approaches the Carolinas.