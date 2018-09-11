× Lancaster County contractor charged with theft by deception for 3rd time this year

For the third time this year, a Lancaster County contractor has been charged with theft by deception after allegedly taking a customer’s money without performing the services he was hired for.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police charged Jason Buckwalter Retallack, 42, with home improvement fraud and two counts of theft by deception after he allegedly cashed four checks from a victim, totaling $3,698, between the dates of March 16 and April 3, then failed to perform the agreed work.

Retallack was charged with similar offenses by Manheim Township Police stemming from alleged thefts in January and February.