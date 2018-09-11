× Lenkerville Elementary School to reopen today

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Lenkerville Elementary School will reopen today after being closed for two school days due to mold and air quality concerns.

The Millersburg School District posted this message on its Facebook page:

Good evening:

At the conclusion of the business day today, September 10, 2018, the district received the complete results of the air quality tests for Lenkerville Elementary from our contracted professional analytics company. All air quality samples were within acceptable levels with the exception of one classroom. The district’s contracted analytics company indicated the affected air quality sample contained airborne levels of mold typically not found indoors. Therefore, the district will close this classroom for further remediation to include HEPA filtration, dehumidification and additional cleaning. The effected classroom will be relocated to the Lenkerville Elementary library until the air quality sample is within acceptable levels. On Thursday, September 13, the district will complete post-remediation air quality testing of this classroom. Lenkerville Elementary will resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. All students and staff should report to school at the regular time. The Millersburg Area School District will continue to take proactive measures to maintain the health, safety and welfare of our students and staff. We, again, appreciate your continued support and understanding. We will provide you with additional updates as necessary.

Thank you.