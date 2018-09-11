× Lititz man charged with using relative’s credit and debit cards to steal $491.95

LITITZ, Lancaster County — A 22-year-old Lititz man was charged last week with making unauthorized transactions with a relative’s credit and debit cards, Lititz Borough Police say.

Damon Jordan Reading is accused of making 10 unauthorized transactions totaling $491.95 between August 23 and August 25. The relative discovered the transactions and alerted police, who investigated the case and identified Reading as a suspect.

He is charged with one count of access device fraud.

Reading is currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges.

A preliminary hearing on the additional charges has been scheduled, police say.