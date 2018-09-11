× Man facing charges after attempting to flee police while DUI

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after attempting to flee police while DUI.

Jeff Charles, 21, is facing DUI, and attempting to flee and elude police, among multiple summary traffic violations.

On September 6, police received a complaint of a vehicle entering Steelton Borough driving erratically and at a high rate of speed.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, later found to be driver by Charles, and it fled to the 400 block of Swatara Street.

It was there that it struck a curb and came to a stop.

Charles was arrested an is now facing charges.