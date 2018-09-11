× Mill Road Elementary to remain closed through September 14 due to mold

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Mill Road Elementary will remain closed this week while remedial efforts are underway to rid the school of mold.

The Elizabethtown School District announced the move on its website, as well as a transportation program for the students of the school:

In our ongoing efforts to provide accurate and timely information, we wanted to update our Mill Road families on the status of mold remediation efforts at the school. Last week, we communicated the temporary closing of Mill Road Elementary along with the next steps that included an inspection of the school by an industrial hygienist and remediation by mold specialist from Mellon Restoration. This work is ongoing. As such, Mill Road Elementary will remain closed for the remainder of the week as both the industrial hygienist and the team of mold remediation specialists completes their work and certifies that the school can re-open and be occupied. The details – as of Monday afternoon – are as follows:

Mill Road Elementary will remain CLOSED the week of September 10-14.

Industrial hygienist completed the assessment at Mill Road Elementary including a thorough inspection of the classrooms, mechanical units, and other spaces prone to mold.

The team of mold specialists from Mellon is currently remediating these spaces.

At the conclusion of the mold remediation, the air quality in the school will be re-tested to ensure the level of airborne mold falls within the acceptable level.

The transportation plan developed for the school will remain in effect during the temporary school closing.

Mill Road Elementary WILL re-open once the work is finished and the air quality tests come back positive.

Due to the ongoing effort to remediate the mold, Back-to-School Night scheduled for this coming Wednesday (September 12) has been postponed (Makeup date to be determined). Individual childcare questions for families that utilize the services of GEARS, ECC, or U-Grow should direct their questions straight to the provider in which they use.

We will continue to update our families as this situation develops.

Here are the details for the transportation plan:

Due to the temporary closing of Mill Road Elementary School on Monday, September 10, for mold remediation, the following transportation plan has been put into place for students assigned to Mill Road Elementary School:

Morning Transportation

Bus Riders (K-3)

Arrive at your normal bus stop location at the regular time for transport to Rheems Elementary.

Walkers (K-3)

Arrive at Mill Road Elementary School NO LATER than 8:40 a.m. for shuttle bus transport to Rheems Elementary School.

Car Riders (K-3)

Arrive at Rheems Elementary School between 8:30 a.m. and 8:40 a.m. using Rheems Elementary car rider line that is located on Lime Street in Rheems.

Mid-Day Transportation

Bus Riders (AM – K)

Shuttle bus from Rheems Elementary school to Mill Road Elementary School. Shuttle should arrive back to Mill Road Elementary around 12 p.m. Parents will need to pick their son/daughter up at Mill Road Elementary.

Walkers (AM – K)

Shuttle bus from Rheems Elementary school to Mill Road Elementary School. Should arrive back to Mill Road Elementary around 12 p.m. Parents will need to pick their son/daughter up at Mill Road Elementary around 12 p.m.

Walkers (PM – K)

Arrive at Mill Road Elementary School NO LATER than 12:30 p.m. for shuttle bus transport to Rheems Elementary School.

Car Riders (AM – K)

Parents can pick their son/daughter up at Rheems Elementary at 11:40 a.m. Parents of Mill Road Elementary school kindergartners who plan on picking their son/daughter up should use the lane at the front of the school (Alida Avenue) not the Lime Street parent drop off used in the morning.

Car Riders (PM – K)

Arrive at Rheems Elementary School between 12:30 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. Parents of Mill Road Elementary school kindergartners who plan on dropping their son/daughter up should use the lane at the front of the school (Alida Avenue) not the Lime Street parent drop off used in the morning.

Afternoon Transportation



Bus Riders (K-3)

Dismissed at regular time from Rheems Elementary for transport back to your normal bus stop location as close to the regular time as traffic permits.

Walkers (K-3)

Dismissed at regular time from Rheems Elementary for shuttle bus transport back to Mill Road Elementary. Shuttle should arrive around 4 p.m. at Mill Road Elementary. Parents will need to make arrangements for their son/daughter to get home from Mill Road Elementary.

Car Riders (K-3)

Parents can pick their son/daughter up at Rheems Elementary at 3:40 p.m. Parents of Mill Road Elementary school students who plan on picking their son/daughter up should use the Lime Street parent drop off used in the morning.

PLEASE NOTE: Please communicate with Rheems Elememtary School if your transportation arrangements will change from the AM to mid-day run or mid-day to PM run (i.e. ride the shuttle to school but be a car rider home from school) to ensure as little confusion as possible. Communication is key and we will assume your child will get home from school the same way he/she gets to school unless otherwise directed.

