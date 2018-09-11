Morning fog and mist, showers and possible thunderstorms with plenty of clouds Wednesday

STAYING UNSETTLED: Flood warnings are still on-going through today. A few spotty showers are possible through late afternoon and evening but nothing widespread or heavy until we head into the overnight period. Temperatures in the lower 70s, drop into the middle 60s by morning. Another gray start with plenty of cloud cover, showers and possible thunderstorms expected for the morning along with misty and foggy conditions. This will result in limited visibility so allow extra travel time. With a stalled boundary still hanging close by, a continued threat for showers lingers through much of the day Wednesday. Highs stay close to the upper 70s for the afternoon. Thursday is a tad warmer but the clouds stay stubborn, as an easterly flow sets up, thanks to high pressure over New England and the circulation of Hurricane Florence enhancing onshore flow. While less of a threat for showers, an isolated chance still exists for something to pop up during the day. Readings are near 80 degrees. The humidity will become more noticeable too.

WATCHING THE TROPICS: With Hurricane Florence still forecast to make landfall along the North Carolina coast sometime late Thursday into Friday, we continue to monitor the storm very closely. The most significant impacts remain south of us for now. However, there are still too many scenarios, which could play out, in terms of impact here locally. A persistent, easterly wind will keep clouds around for Friday. The shower threat increases a bit more to end the week too. Temperatures are held in the 70s. Breezy, more humid conditions are expected. Plenty of clouds blanket the skies heading into the weekend. Breezy, easterly flow keeps the threat for a few showers both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures continue in the 70s, as of now, too. Some long range indications show the center of circulation left from Florence in a much weaker, more diminished state, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday. Still, we are several days away and changes to the forecast are expected.

