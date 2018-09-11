× Penn State announces parking lot closures for Saturday’s home game against Kent State

UNIVERSITY PARK — Due to the amount of soaking rain that has fallen in the State College area over the past few days and the forecast for additional rainfall this week, Penn State announced Tuesday that parking changes will be in place for Saturday’s home football game against Kent State.

Vehicles will be re-directed to other parking lots near Beaver Stadium, the school said.

Intercollegiate Athletics utilizes several intramural fields for football parking, and this week’s rain and the vehicular traffic could potentially cause significant damage to the fields.

As a result, Yellow Lot 12, the Orange Preferred Car, Brown Preferred Car and Family Friendly parking lots will be closed on Saturday, Penn State said.

Also, Penn State will not be selling any additional Yellow (game day) parking for the Kent State game. Fans attending Saturday’s game who do not have a parking permit will not be able to park in the Beaver Stadium parking lots.

Fans who normally park cars and RVs in paved lots will be unaffected. Permit holders with a white stripe through their permit have a paved parking space, which are not impacted by Saturday’s lot closures, Penn State announced.

Penn State said school officials are monitoring the forecast for the rest of the week, as well as the potential effects of Hurricane Florence, that could impact additional parking lot closures for Saturday’s game.

Penn State is asking patrons for their patience and understanding, as this week’s rainfall has left some grass lots unsuitable for parking. Fans are strongly encouraged to carpool and avoid bringing an RV for the Kent State game. (Blue and Orange lots closed to RVs).

Several Parking Options for Fans Who Don’t have Reserved Parking Permit for Kent State

Fans who don’t have a reserved parking permit for the Kent State game are encouraged to carpool or consider other options to get to Beaver Stadium, including:

CATA Game Day Shuttle (catabus.com)

Parking in the East or Nittany decks on campus and walking or taking CATA Loop

Uber (drop off and pick up locations near stadium)

Grange Park (car and RV park and ride shuttle provided by Grange – car parking $10 per day; shuttle $10 round trip on Saturday; grangefair.com).

To reference a map of the Kent State game day parking areas and all other game day information, including traffic and parking updates, visitGoPSUsports.com/gameday.

Fans can also check for parking updates by clicking on specific lots at a new interactive map, by visiting GoPSUsports.com/footballmap.

Kickoff is at Noon on Saturday for the Community Heroes/All-University Day contest. Available Beaver Stadium parking lots will open at 7 a.m. and all stadium gates will open at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for every game and reminded they can enter Beaver Stadium at any gate except the student gate – Gate A. Umbrellas are not permitted in Beaver Stadium.

Car Parking for Kent State game

Note: Patrons who normally park in reserved lots that are paved or on grass will not be affected. Permit holders with a white stripe through their permit have a paved parking space, which are not impacted by this Saturday’s closures.

Yellow Lot 12 will be closed and fans will be re-directed to another general lot. Fans who normally park in this lot should approach the campus from the east on Park Avenue, off I-99/U.S. Route 322, from the south on Porter Road, off Route 26/College Avenue or from the west via Atherton Street and Park Avenue (cars will be directed to Yellow Lot 11, East Parking Deck or Nittany Parking Deck).

RV Parking for Kent State game

Blue and Orange RV Lots will be closed to RVs. Patrons who normally park an RV in the Blue or Orange lot will be able to park one car with their RV permit.

will open Thursday at 6 p.m. Parts of the RV Lot may not be parked due to ground conditions. Fans who have not already purchased an RV parking permit should not attempt to park in the lots near Beaver Stadium. All game day, season RV and Overnight RV permits are sold out for the 2018 season. Penn State Athletics has identified Grange Park as an economical alternative with hook-ups and shuttle service to campus on Friday and Saturday of home football weekends.

Fans interested in parking their car or RV at Grange Park can reserve a spot by calling 814-364-9212.

Source: GoPSUSports.com