Petersburg Road in Cumberland County closed due to flooding

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-- All of the rain has been causing a lot of flooding across Central Pennsylvania, leaving many roads still shut down.

Crews have a portion of Petersburg Road shut down because it is completely flooded from the Yellow Breeches Creek. The Road is closed from Park Drive to Old York Road.

PennDOT continues to remind drivers to not travel through flooded roadways, because of how dangerous it can be. They say to turn around and don't drown, drivers can also face penalties if they go past the barriers of roads that are closed.