Police look for motorcyclist who allegedly fled traffic stop in July

ADAMS COUNTY — Police are looking for a man who allegedly fled a traffic stop while he was operating a Suzuki motorcycle in July.

Authorities attempted to pull over a motorcyclist, on July 12 in the 1000 block of Emmitsburg Road. He allegedly fled north, turned onto Taneytown Road and continued onto Route 15 South, where the pursuit was terminated.

Following the incident, police made contact with the registered owner of the Suzuki, who is a resident of Palmyra. The owner alleged that a person known to his as “Jason Summers” rented the Suzuki from him that day.

Further investigation revealed that the owner, Matthew Kauffman, provided a false written statement to authorities, according to police. It was determined that Kauffman was an acquaintance of the operator and “Jason Summers” was a fictitious name.

Kauffman has been charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and unsworn falsification to authorities.

Brian Harman was later identified as the operator of the Suzuki, police say. An arrest warrant has been issued for Harman, charging him with fleeing or attempting to elude.

Anyone with information pertaining to Harman’s whereabouts should contact Cumberland Township Police at 717-334-8101. Callers can remain anonymous.