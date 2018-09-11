× State Police accuse Manheim man, Delaware woman of 2 Lebanon County bank robberies

LEBANON COUNTY — A Lancaster County man and a Delaware woman are accused of committing two recent bank robberies in Lebanon County, according to State Police.

Jason Jean Osborne, 31, and Sara Kate Elaine Corkadel, 26, were taken into custody by South Annville Township Police on September 5 after an investigation into a robbery of a Hershey Federal Credit Union on the 700 block of East Main Street in Annville that occurred earlier that day.

Further investigation revealed that Osborne and Corkadel were responsible for the robbery of a Jonestown Bank and Trust on the first block of East Main Street in Millcreek Township on August 24, State Police say.

Charges against both suspects were filed in District Court.