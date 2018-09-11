× Steelton police accuse man of selling cigarettes laced with embalming fluid

STEELTON — Police have charged a 22-year-old Steelton man with attempting to sell cigarettes laced with embalming fluid.

Arkel Romance Pryor was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in the incident, which occurred on September 5 on the 100 block of North 2nd Street.

Pryor was also found to be in possession of cocaine, police say.