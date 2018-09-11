× Want to donate to the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund? Here’s how

The September 11th Victims Compensation Fund was reopened in 2011 by the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act. It was originally reopened for five years, and then was extended for another five years in 2015, to provide compensation for economic losses and harm to injured and ill 9/11 Responders and Survivors.

The VCF will allow individuals who became ill or have passed away since the original VCF closed at the end of 2003 to be compensated for economic damages and losses stemming from their physical injuries.

With the reauthorization of the James Zadroga Act, the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund will remain open until 2020 and has a total funding of over 7.3 billion dollars.

The VCF is run by the U.S. Department of Justice under the direction of Special Master, Sheila Birnbaum. There are specific deadlines to register for and to file completed claims to the reopened Victim Compensation Fund.

If you’d like to donate to the fund, go here, and click on the “Donate” tab on the right side of the page.