Weather dampens business for some vendors at the York Fair but not spirits

YORK, Pa. -- A rain won't stop 'America's Oldest Fair' in York.

Vendors at the fair, though, hope the sun will start shining.

They say there hasn't been nearly as many attendees as years' past because of this week's wet weather.

FOX43 caught up with some people who say the York Fair is a tradition.

"I'm little nervous. I'm, a little nervous now!" said Zach Miller of York.

Miller comes out to the York Fair each and every year.

"[I come] to spend time with family, hang out, do fun things, you know," explained Miller.

Like many people, Miller's favorite thing to do is take a spin on one of the many rides.

"I like the Ferris Wheel and Merry Go Round. I don't like the crazy rides. I just like the calm rides," said Madison Weidman of York County.

There hasn't been too many people on the Merry Go Round or at the fair for that matter.

"This week has been a very slow week due to the weather. Hopefully, now the weather will clear off, and that will pick up!" said Wendy Cataldi who works at the New York's Finest Desserts stand.

Employees at New York's Finest Desserts are local folks, and the fair is a big source of income for them.

"It is for myself, as I'm sure it is for other vendors. It's a ten-day fair, so obviously we look forward to having 10 good, profitable days!" explained Cataldi.

They're not the only ones taking a hit because of this week's dreary weather.

"The start is a little bit slower!" said Nicholas Crone who works for Bricker's Famous French Fries.

Crone is optimistic business will pick up as we head into the weekend.

"Families are still coming out. They have the rides open. They have the games open," he said.

On the other hand, some hotel managers in the area have been busy, booking rooms for visitors and carnival workers since the start of the fair.

"We got good business. We got good business last Friday til now," explained Kasu Reddy, acting manager at Rodeway Inn of York.

Vendors want people to know, rain or shine, it's worth making a trip to 'America's Oldest Fair'.

"There's rides. There's games. There's food - plenty to see, plenty to do, plenty to eat," added Cataldi.

The fair runs through Sunday.

It's $8 for adults to get in, and free for children under 5.