× Woman facing charges after allegedly biting, threatening to shoot officers in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after allegedly biting an officer and threatening to shoot others.

Tatiana Govan, 20, is facing aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges.

On September 5, Steelton Police assisted Highspire Police with a domestic violence incident in the 300 block of Poplar Street in Harrisburg.

Upon police arrival, Govan threatened to shoot all of the officers on scene as they attempted to take her into custody.

She bit an officer in the forearm and was arrested.