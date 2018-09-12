× 19-year-old injured in West York shooting, police chief confirms

YORK COUNTY — A 19-year-old was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in West York, Matt Millsaps, the borough’s police chief, confirms to FOX43.

The victim was shot in the torso and is currently undergoing surgery, Chief Millsaps added.

The shooting occurred at the corner of Dewey Street and West King Street Wednesday night, dispatch said. The call went out at 7:17 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact West York Borough Police.

This story has been updated from its previous version.