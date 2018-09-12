× Eagles announce Nick Foles will start vs. Tampa Bay on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz fans will have to wait another week, Doug Pederson said Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Eagles coach announced Wednesday morning that backup quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will be back under center for Sunday’s visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.

Foles got the starting nod for the Eagles’ season opener against the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday. It wasn’t the prettiest game for the veteran QB, who completed 19 of 34 passes for 117 yards.

In Tampa on Sunday, he’ll be facing a Buccaneers defense that ranked dead last in the NFL last year with 378.1 yards allowed per game. The Bucs also allowed 40 points and 475 yards last Sunday against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, though Tampa did pull off a 48-41 upset victory.

Wentz is still working his way back from the torn ACL and LCL to his left knee he suffered late last season against the Los Angeles Rams. The timetable for his return from the injury is still unclear.