FOX43 Capitol Beat – State Rep. Stan Saylor

Stan Saylor, a York County Republican representative and State House Appropriations Committee Chairman, joined the FOX43 Capitol Beat Wednesday morning.

The State House returned to session this week for the first time since June. At the center of voting discussions promises to be a recent Grand Jury report detailing child sexual abuse from more than 300 Catholic priests and over 1,000 victims. The House is expected to discuss a bill which would reform statute of limitations laws.

Currently, Pennsylvania law allows victims of child sex abuse to come forward with criminal allegations until they are 50 years old. Victims have until they are 30 years old to file civil lawsuits.

Senate Bill 261 would eliminate those statutes of limitation. However, current victims would not be able to go back and retroactively sue their abusive priests. State Representative Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) is proposing an amendment which would give victims a two-year window for past victims to sue their abusers. State Senator Joe Scarnati (R-Clearfield), who sponsored SB261, claims Rozzi’s retroactive clause is unconstitutional.

Saylor also talked about the future of a controversial redistricting reform bill, as well as how the state is helping victims of significant flood damage in his district of eastern York County, and other areas of South Central Pennsylvania.