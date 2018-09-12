Furry Friends with Cas, the Doberman Pinscher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Cas, the Doberman Pinscher!

Cas joins us today from the Doberman Pinscher Rescue of Coatesville.

He is a sweet five-year-old boy who is affectionate, silly, and mellow.

Cas will do well in either a city or country home, as long as he can take lots of walks. Cas loves walks and does well with a gentle leader.

He would do well in a home with a mature, confident female dog but he would also do very well in a home as the only dog, so he can have your full attention.

Cas was a stray and malnourished for some time, he is very eager to eat and is protective of what he does find to eat, meaning items in the trash, food thawing on the counter or food dropped on the floor while preparing a meal. His forever home should be properly "puppy proofed" with trash cans secured and no food left out on counters.

He wants nothing more than to be with his person. If you are in the house, he gets frustrated if he is separated from you for long periods of time. He wants to be included in activities and supervise the chores. He is crate trained and often lays in his crate with the door open taking in the household sights.

