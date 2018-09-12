× Half-naked man allegedly under the influence of Ecstasy fights with police during arrest

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County — A 38-year-old York man is facing charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and other drug-related offenses stemming from an incident that occurred April 23 at the West Manchester Mall and an adjacent outdoor carnival.

Jesse Lee Hartman, of the 200 block of Belvidere Ave., was charged on Sept. 5, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Hartman was initially found naked inside a Subway bathroom, and wandered to a nearby carnival after being thrown out of the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found Hartman head-butting the metal poles surrounding a utility box and punching a trailer parked nearby, according to the criminal complaint. Witnesses told police Hartman had stripped his clothes off and was waving the clothing over his head before he fell into a trailer and injured himself.

Hartman was bleeding from his head and hands when police approached him, according to the criminal complaint. Police say he appeared to be under the influence of drugs, but Hartman denied using any illegal drugs when questioned by police. When police searched Hartman after his arrest, the criminal complaint says, they discovered the recreational drug MDMA or Ecstacy.

Police discovered that Hartman had local warrants for criminal trespassing and driving under a suspended license, so they attempted to take him into custody, the criminal complaint states. Hartman allegedly resisted. The arresting officer sustained a shoulder injury that required surgery while trying to wrestle Hartman into handcuffs, according to the criminal complaint.

Hartman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police released him to the care of the hospital with the intention of filing criminal charges after his release, the criminal complaint states.

Online court documents indicate Hartman has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 30 before District Judge Keith L. Albright.