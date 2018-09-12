× Hersheypark touts its ‘biggest announcement ever’ coming October 3

HERSHEY — We’ll have to wait until October 3 to find out what exactly it is, but Hersheypark on Wednesday teased that it is gearing up to make its “biggest announcement ever” on that date.

The park shared a video on its Facebook page promising exactly that. The 30-second video features photos of the park in its early days and ends with a tease of its big announcement, which will be made at 11 a.m. on October 3.

Watch the video below: